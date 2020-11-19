No one was hurt in a two-alarm fire Thursday at a home in the North Deering area of Portland.

Although firefighters are still investigating the cause, flames appear to have erupted in a second-floor bathroom that was being remodeled at 31 Samuel Road.

It’s possible the fire started when a plumber used a flame-powered torch to sweat pipe connections in the bathroom, said Deputy Fire Chief Mike Nixon. A plumbing van was outside the home.

Firefighters quickly knocked down the bulk of the flames, but some fire extended into the walls, insulation and garage, requiring firefighters to tear out wallboard to hose down hot spots, Nixon said.

Investigators were expected to examine the fire scene, Nixon said.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: