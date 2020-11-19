LEWISTON — The doors had barely opened Thursday at Lewiston High School, after closure last week for a COVID-19 outbreak, when it was announced the doors would close again Friday because a staff member’s positive test was forcing other staffers to quarantine for 14 days.

The school will go to remote learning until students can return Thursday, Dec. 3.

“We became aware from a test result this morning that the Lewiston High School administrative team and some office staff were in close contact with a staff that had a positive result. We contact traced back to Monday as required,” Superintendent Jake Langlais said in a prepared statement Thursday afternoon.

“This tracing has resulted in a 14-day quarantine for those staff. Due to the staff being out, we are moving to remote instruction at LHS until students return on Dec. 3.”

In a letter to parents, Langlais said Lewiston Regional Technical Center and Lewiston Adult Education will remain open because the close contacts occurred in the main office of the high school.

No students are were considered “close contacts” because no in-person classes were held at the school this week until Thursday because of an outbreak last week.

“The CDC (Center for Disease Control & Prevention) has said this is not a student-quarantine situation,” Langlais said.

School officials announced last Friday three positive COVID cases were “linked by a particular setting being Lewiston High School.”

Instruction moved to remote learning until Thursday, while the high school and Lewiston Regional Technical Center were given deep cleanings.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: