LEWISTON —Authorities are investigating an attempted child abduction that happened at about 3:30 a.m. Thursday on Wood Street, according to police.
The child is reported to be safe and uninjured.
Detectives have been canvassing the area of Sabattus and College street, asking neighbors to help identify surveillance photos of a male walking across the street. He’s described as Black, from five-feet-six to five-feet-10-inches tall, with a thin build.
The investigation is ongoing as detectives follow up leads, according to a media statement released by Lt. David St. Pierre.
If anyone has any information about this case, they are urged to call Detective Joe Philippon at 513-3001, ext. 3320. The police department will continue to update this investigation as information becomes available.
This story will be updated
