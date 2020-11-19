BELGRADE – David F. Hatt of North Belgrade passed away on Nov. 16, 2020. David was born in Island Falls, Maine on Dec.15, 1948 to Clive V. Hatt Jr. and Geneva (Finson) Hatt.

David graduated from Belgrade High School where he was a basketball star winning many high school championships. David went on to CMVTI in Lewiston to study Automotive Technology and began his lifelong passion for building cars and military jeeps.

David married Arlette (Douglas) Hatt in 1969 and began his career in the cleaning industry retiring as vice president of ServiceMaster Inc. Northeast Div. In his 40’s. David then went on to work for the Maine Childrens Home as head of maintenance helping to transform the campus into what it is today.

David was predeceased by his beloved Arlette in 2016; and his parents in 2017.

He is survived by his daughter Deborah Davidson and her husband Chris of Vassalboro and their children Joshua, Tyler, Jessica, and Nicholas Cain; son Timothy Hatt of Oakland and children Timothy Hatt II and Paige Hatt; sister Brenda Wadleigh and husband David of Belgrade; six great-grandchildren and one on the way in February.

Because of Covid-19 services will take place at a later date.

Arrangements are in the care of Wheeler Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 26 Church Street, Oakland, Maine. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Wheeler Funeral Home website: http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers,

donations can be made in David’s name to the: Waterville Humane Society for David’s great

love of dogs or:

The Maine Children’s Home Silver Street

in Waterville

﻿

Guest Book