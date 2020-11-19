GARDINER – John C. Dobbs Jr., 90, of Coopers Mills, died Tuesday Nov. 17, 2020 at Country Manor Nursing Home. He was born July 9, 1930 in Tarrytown, N.Y., the son of John Sr. and Adelaide C. Dobbs.

He graduated from Gardiner Area High School in 1950. He worked as a stripper for 20 years at Edwards Division of Bates Manufacturing, retiring in 1966. He later worked for Commonwealth Shoe Factory as an Assembly Worker for 4 years. He was a life-long member of the former Gardiner Congregational Church.

He was predeceased by all of his family members.

There will be a private burial in Oak Grove Cemetery, Gardiner.

Arrangements are by Staples Funeral Home, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner, where condolences, memories and photos may be shared on the obituary page of the funeral home website familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

