SKOWHEGAN – Lawrence J. Hovey, 79, passed away peacefully at his home on Nov. 16, 2020. He was born May 13, 1941 in Montpelier, Vt., the son of Willie and Christine (Beaulieu) Hovey.

He attended school in Worcester, Vt. For 31 years he worked for Solon Manufacturing Company in Solon.

Lawrence is survived by his wife of 38 years, Janet M. (Gayne) Hovey of Skowhegan; sons, Lawrence Hovey Jr. and wife Ashley of Bangor, Dave Hovey of Skowhegan, daughters, Annie Hite and husband James of Red Lion, Pa., Crystal Goguen and husband Jason of Waterville; seven grandchildren. He was predeceased by son, Troy Hovey; brothers, Harold, John, Floyd, Roger, Kenneth and Ray and sisters, Marion, Bernice and Phylliss

At Lawrence’s request there will be no visitation hours or funeral service.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan ME 04976.

