BENTON – With profound sadness, but also steadfast faith in the Lord’s will, we announce the passing of Marlene Ann (Paulette) Pryor on Nov. 14, 2020 at her home in Benton. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and the cornerstone of our family.

Marlene burned bright for 88 years, building and running both a family and a photography business (Pryor Studio) with her husband, Don. She put countless smiles on countless faces, and will continue to do so as she remains in our hearts and minds.

She was a voracious reader, loved watching classic movies, and had an uncanny ability to nearly always pull the card she needed when dominating her family at card games. She often repeated the phrase, “It’s not that I’m always right, I’m just never wrong,”.

Marlene is predeceased by two of her daughters, Debra Haske and Kathy Pryor; her sister, Joan Alexander, brother Robert Paulette; as well as one of her grandsons, Michael Poulin. Her unwavering faith in God allowed her to persevere through these tragedies and to also reunite with them in heaven.

She is survived by her husband, Donald Pryor; son James Pryor, daughter Donna Wilson, son-in-law Greg Wilson; grandsons Luc Poulin, Daniel Wilson, Justin Pryor and spouse Abbie Moore, granddaughters Juli Bearce and spouse Jayson Bearce, Amanda Poulin, Danielle Poulin; great-grandchildren Olivia Skye and Phoenix; and many other extended friends and family.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, 11 a.m. at the Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, 36 Cool St., Waterville, Maine. Limited attendance due to COVID-19.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 455 Waterville Road, Skowhegan ME 04976.

In lieu of flowers,

donations to:

Cystic Fibrosis Foundation

14 Perimeter Rd.

Nashua, NH 03063

are greatly appreciated

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous