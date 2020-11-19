For the first six years of his career, Carl Davis heard whispers about life in Foxborough.

The defensive tackle bopped around between Baltimore, Cleveland, Indianapolis and Jacksonville, but when Bill Belichick claimed him off the Jaguars’ practice squad in October, those Patriots rumors became reality.

“Definitely heard it’s a tough program. It’s not for the mentally soft. That’s what I heard,” Davis said. “First practice, it was a good physical practice, and obviously I didn’t feel well after that. It’s good for me, though.”

Davis sustained a concussed in that first practice – he said the timing was exceptionally frustrating – but since has worked his way back and gotten into the defensive line rotation in back-to-back wins. He’s been pleased with the cultural fit.

“Coming here, it surprised me how much it actually fits my style of play and what I like to do just as a player from the training staff, from the weight room guys and even practicing,” Davis said. “I feel like I’m getting better every week. I feel like I’m learning a lot, my coaches have been great with teaching everything. I feel like it’s family here already.”

And what have his impressions of Belichick been like now that he’s seen behind the curtain?

“Just super knowledgeable,” Davis replied. “Guys talk about that, how smart he is as a coach and how great of a coach he is. Everybody knows Hall of Fame coach. It’s truly an honor to be able to play for him.”

Asked how he’d describe his strengths, the 6-foot-5, 315-pound lineman offered an interesting response.

“Right now, I just feel like me being a veteran and being around,” he replied. “I think my knowledge of the game. I’ve played in different systems, seen a lot of different offenses. My knowledge of the game is definitely a strength for me right now. Obviously my size and my strength … I got some athletic ability for a big guy, you know.”

Some of that athleticism was on display in the win over the Ravens, and making an impact certainly boosted his confidence, too.

“Leading up to the game, my whole goal is to gain the trust from my coaches and teammates,” Davis said. “I want them to know when I’m out there, I’m going to do my job to the best of my ability. I don’t want guys to worry about (number) 98 doing his job. That was really my main thing going into the game. Obviously, Baltimore was a great opponent. One of the great teams in the league.

“To do what we did last game, that was very refreshing. It’s always good to get one in the win column. I think that was pretty much the biggest thing. Like coach says, just doing my job and trying to do my job. That’s what we did.”

He may be new in Foxborough, but Davis is already speaking Belichick’s language.

PRACTICE REPORT: Everyone on the 53-man roster was present and accounted for on a chilly Thursday afternoon at Gillette Stadium.

A pair of practice squad pass catchers – Isaiah Zuber and Jake Burt – were missing.

After being on the practice squad injured reserve, Burt returned Wednesday but was again absent a day later. Zuber has missed both practices this week. Teams aren’t obligated to list practice squad players on the injury report, so both their ailments are unknown.

Julian Edelman, who is eligible to return from injured reserve this week, was still nowhere to be found. It’s unlikely that the veteran wide receiver will be back in action this weekend against the Texans.

Cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who has missed the last three games because of a knee injury, was a limited participant Wednesday.

