The Boneheads will take the stage at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, streaming from Portland House of Music.

Bob Colwell wiil be featured on keys and vocals, Scott Eliot on bass, guitar and vocals, Dickie-Doo Hollis on drums and vocals, and Steve Jones on guitar and vocals. They’ve been at it for nearly three decades, so expect a polished yet rollicking performance.

The band will be playing ’60s hits for this show as a tie-in to the screening of “WBCN and the American Revolution,” which is part of this year’s virtual Maine Jewish Film Festival.

The concert is free, donations accepted.

For more information, visit portlandhouseofmusic.com

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: