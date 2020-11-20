University of Maine Cooperative Extension will host a webinar with the Southern Maine Maple Sugarmakers Association about the home maple syrup production process from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5.

According to a news release from the Orono-based extension office, webinar topics include identifying and tapping trees, collecting and boiling sap, and filtering, grading and canning syrup. Instructors include UMaine Extension sustainable agriculture professional Jason Lilley, SMMSA president Rich Morrill, who also owns Nash Valley Farm in Windham, and Frank Ferrucci, owner of Maple Moon Farm in Lebanon.

Registration is required; a $5 donation is optional. To register, visit extension.umaine.edu. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Becky Gray at 207-781-6099 or [email protected].

