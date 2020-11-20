AUGUSTA – Albert Joseph Harrington, Sr., 89 years old, passed away on Nov. 14, 2020. He was born in Augusta on June 8, 1931 to the late Roger and Mary Harrington.

He attended school in Augusta and graduated from Cony High School in 1950. He enrolled in the U.S. Navy prior to graduation from high school and was stationed on the U.S.S. Boxer aircraft carrier out of San Francisco, Calif. during the Korean War from July 1950 to July 1955.

Following his service in the U. S. Navy, he continued serving in the Augusta Fire Department as a firefighter, an EMT and retired as a lieutenant. After his retirement, he was employed by Bath Iron Works as a fire inspector and a school bus driver for the Augusta School Department where he enjoyed interacting with the children.

Albert and his wife Tede also had a special place in their hearts for the many foster children who resided with them over the years.

He enjoyed spending time with his family, reading westerns, watching football and National Geographic shows, going to horse pulling at the local fairs, spending time at their camps in Somerville and Moxie Gore, taking trips to Atlantic City and traveling with his wife.

He was predeceased by his wife of 62 years, Gertrude “Tede” Harrington; and his grandson, Barrett Harrington. He is survived by his beloved cat, Honey; his two sisters Mildred Tortorella and Mary Harrington; as well as a special family friend, Elaine Bossi, of Massachusetts.

He is also survived by his seven children, Albert Harrington, Jr., Susan Harrington, Jane Moore, Peggy Harrington, Shawn Harrington and his wife Debra, Kevin Harrington and his wife Hazel and Julie Rocque and her husband Michael; 14 grandchildren, Amanda Larrabee, Ericka Deering, Audrey Shaw, Sonya Purington, Katie Cunningham, Michael Rocque, Jr., Jacob Rocque, Laura Rocque, Jenna Boucher, Angela Harrington, Alisha Gallant, Michaela Harrington, Caleb Harrington and Tonya Harrington; 17 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Dolores Daggett; and several nieces, nephews and friends.

Interment will be for immediate family on Nov. 24, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Maine Veteran’s cemetery, 143 Blue Star Ave., Augusta, Maine. A Celebration of his life for all to attend will be held at a future date.

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be made to:

Honor Flight at

http://www.honorflight.org

