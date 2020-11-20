PITTSFIELD – Brian A. Rogers, 73, died on Nov. 18, 2020, at his home in Pittsfield. Brian was born on May 17, 1947, in Waterville, the son of Norman and Novella (Cookson) Rogers.

He graduated from Maine Central Institute in 1965 and proudly served our country in the United States Air Force. He attended Beal College and worked in purchasing for Cianbro for several years.

Brian loved golf; if he wasn’t playing, he was watching. He was a former antique dealer and liked going to the auctions. He had fond memories of spending time in Cape Cod with his friends. He was a member of the Sebasticook Valley Elks, Lodge #2713.

He is survived by his sister, Tania Carnrick and husband Doug of Winslow; niece, Jillian Carnrick, residing in South Korea; nephew, Jarrod Carnrick of Augusta; two cousins, Al Wyman of Palmyra and Hanson Weed of Unity; and his longtime companion, Sylvia McNichol of Pittsfield.

He was predeceased by his parents.

On Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, between 5 – 6 p.m., wherever you are, raise a glass and remember Brian.

A committal service with military honors will be held in the spring of 2021 at the Village Cemetery, Peltoma Ave., Pittsfield.

To leave a message of kindness or to share a memory, please visit http://www.shoreynichols.com.

Care has been provided by Shorey-Nichols Funeral Home, Pittsfield.

Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be given in his

memory to:

Mountains

225 Dexter Rd.

Corinna, ME 04928

which is an animal rescue organization

