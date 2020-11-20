AUGUSTA – Carlene D. Day, 75, of Augusta, died Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 at the Maine Veterans Home.

Carlene was born in Augusta Nov. 27, 1944, the daughter of Paul J. and Diana (Jaques) Gagne.

She was a seamstress for her entire working life with the majority of it spent at Wise Uniform. Carlene was married to Gerald Day for over 54 years. Together, they enjoyed travelling around the country as well as on cruises. Carlene had a wonderful sense of humor.

Mrs. Day was predeceased by her parents.

She is survived by her husband, Gerald; her sisters, Patricia Pelletier and her husband Maurice, of Augusta and Estelle St. Michael of Augusta; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

A committal service will be held at the Niches of the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Civic Center Drive in Augusta, Wednesday Nov. 25 at noon. All CDC guidelines will be followed with social distancing and masks required.

Arrangements are in the care of Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church St., Augusta. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the funeral home website at http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.

