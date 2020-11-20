BURNHAM – Charles M. “Sam” MacMaster died unexpectedly at the age of 60, on Nov. 14, 2020, after sustaining a traumatic brain injury due to a fall. He was born in Gardiner on Feb. 21, 1960, the son of Alvin MacMaster and Kathryn Smith MacMaster.

Where do you even begin to describe a man so full of life? Sam was an incredibly hard worker, and together, he and his wife Pam opened Shop From Home Flooring in Augusta. Sam worked in the flooring industry for over 35 years and one could say that he was a walking encyclopedia of flooring knowledge. He will be greatly missed by the many contractors and customers that often came to him for advice.

Sam always had a twinkle in his eye that made you wonder what he was up to and his zest for life meant that he was up for anything, anywhere, at any time. Whenever friends called, he would jump at the chance to go camping, motorcycle riding, boating, snowshoeing, skiing, hunting or just getting together for a great meal, being especially excited for dessert.

He was a true jokester and was always the life of the party. No matter the situation, he made you laugh with his one-liners that came out of nowhere and greeted many with a unique nickname that he had made up. He will always be remembered for his generous spirit, his incredible gift of gab and the ability to make anyone feel happy and at ease. For Sam, a stranger was just a friend that he had not yet met.

Sam was most proud to have recently celebrated 34 years of sobriety. In death, he continues to be the kind, generous, and loving man that friends and family feel so very blessed to have known. In passing, he fulfilled his wish of becoming an organ donor and we pray that these gifts of life allow others to feel that same love, compassion and joy that he always bestowed on Pam, his family and friends.

Sam was predeceased by his parents and is survived by his true love, best friend and wife, Pamela J. (Berube) MacMaster of Burnham; son Ian C. MacMaster (Kristen Grant) of Sidney and their children Lachlan MacMaster, Arabella MacMaster and Shamus Plourde; son James A. Dorso, II (Mary Fifer) of Clifton and daughter Hunter Lynn Marie Dorso; son Joshua Rines (Christian Rines) of Porter, Texas; and daughter, Hollie Rines (Joseph Brunelle) of Chelsea; brothers Roland “Buck” Pushard (Kira Pushard ) of Winthrop, Weston McMaster of Lewiston, sisters Dorothy McCoy of Jacksonville, Fla., Alvena Buckingham of South Hope, and Nancy Davis (Bruce Davis) of Gardiner; as well as many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and so many friends.

Due to COVID restrictions, there will be no public visiting hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated with immediate family members and a graveside service will be held at a later date. After COVID restrictions are lifted there will be a celebration of his life and friends and family will be notified.

In memory of Sam, please forgive often and love with all your heart. Tomorrow is never promised, so cherish every moment, hug those you love a little tighter, and never pass up an opportunity to let loved ones know what they mean to you.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta, ME.

Condolences, stories and photos may be shared at http://www.plummerfh.com.

Guest Book