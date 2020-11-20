BINGHAM – Frederica Ann Melcher, 79, passed away peacefully with her daughters by her side at Eastern Maine Medical Center following a long illness, on Nov. 16, 2020.

Fritzie was born in Greenwich, Conn. on Nov. 11, 1941 to Mary Edna (Doucette) and Fred Godey. On Dec. 10, 1941 her Aunt Loretta made a stop before reporting for duty in the Army after Pearl Harbor to become her Godmother. Fritzie was an only child but grew up with a multitude of beloved and colorful maternal aunts, uncles and cousins many who resided in the New Bedford and Fairhaven Mass. area. She was the granddaughter of Capt. Louis A. Doucette, a Carnegie Medal Recipient for a daring rescue at sea of the shipwrecked Myrtie B. Crowley off Edgartown, niece of New Bedford fishermen Herbert Doucette and Joshua Murphy Jr., lost at sea in 1955 on the fishing vessel Doris Gertrude, and Capt. Louis A. Doucette Jr. of New Bedford.

Fritzie graduated from St. Bernard’s Catholic High School, New London, Conn. in 1959 and attended the New London School of business before marrying William F. Page of Mystic, Conn. in 1960. They eventually settled in East Falmouth, Mass. where Bill worked for the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute and she as a housewife and for the Falmouth Fire Department.

In 1980 they moved their family to Bingham where she worked as a ballot clerk for many years as well as secretary of the planning board, assisting at the town office as needed and substituting at Valley High. She was a communicant of St. Peter’s Catholic Church, an avid reader and napper, belonged to many local clubs including Goodwill, Bingham Grange, and Moose Alley ATV. She collected antiques and was an antique dealer who enjoyed selling at local shows in Maine in the early 90’s. She also enjoyed keeping a neat house and making sure her family always had a nice home cooked meal and clean, ironed clothing. She ironed always on Wednesdays for as long as she was able. After losing her husband to cancer she later remarried Edmund Melcher of Bingham. Ed and Fritzie enjoyed getting together with friends, attending Bingham Senior Citizens group and spending time at home with their cat Tuffy. Unfortunately, health problems did not allow her to help at the polls during recent elections.

Fritzie is survived by her husband, Edmund Melcher; daughters Theresa Anne Chipman and husband John of Birch Harbor, Adrienne Elizabeth Mathieu and husband Shawn of Moscow and Noel Katherine Page, her Christmas baby, of Madison; grandchildren Rachel Schoppe and husband Ryan of Brewer, Mark Hyland and wife Tanisha of Augusta, Charles Mathieu of Lewiston, Pierre Mathieu of Imperial, Calif., Zacherie Mathieu and wife Allison of Brewer, Sam Mathieu of Moscow; great-grandchildren Mallory and Bennett Schoppe, Linkyn Mathieu, and Elizabeth and Lucas Burr; brother-in-Law Danny Melcher and his wife Janet of Bingham, brother-in-Law Michael Page and wife Cheri of Old Mystic, Conn., and sister-in-law Dr. Linda Engelstad and husband Barry of Orinda, Calif.; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents and husband William F. Page.

Due to Covid-19 a private Mass will be held on Friday, Nov. 27, at St. Peters Catholic Church, Bingham, with a private burial at Baker Cemetery in Moscow.

The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center ICU for their care and compassion, and Woodlawn Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for all their care and support.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Madison and Bingham.

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be made to:

St. Peter’s Church

c/o Christ the King Parish

P.O. Box 369

Skowhegan, ME 04976 or:

Bingham Union Library

P.O. Box 23

Bingham, ME 04920

