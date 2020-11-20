ROSLINDALE, Mass. – Jack passed away on Oct. 28, 2020 at the Hebrew Senior Life (HSL) residence in Roslindale, Mass. as a result of complications related to Parkinson’s disease. He was born March 23, 1948 in Augusta, only child to Ralph S. and Marguerite (Murphy) Wright and spent his youth in Manchester, where he developed life long friendships. He graduated from Kents Hill School in 1966 and attended St Michael’s and Nasson colleges. After his father’s untimely death in 1969, Jack entered the work force tending to specialize in marketing of high end electronics (media/stereo) equipment. He spent the majority of his career in the Boston area. With the recession of 2008 and decreased public interest in such high end equipment, Jack switched professions establishing a company wholesaling and retailing pet products. This career move was inspired by his beloved Springer Spaniel, Tucker. Shortly after initiating this venture, Jack was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. Its rapid progression adversely effected first his physical and then his mental health. When it became difficult for him to care for himself and because he had no close family members, his former wife, Lori, volunteered to be responsible for him. She took on a full time position navigating the health care system to assure he could move from self sufficiency to assisted living and finally to long term care at HSL. Her dedication to Jack was evident of the loving relationship between the two.Jack was witty, charming and well spoken. He had major interests in jazz, movies and his pets. He was well known for the attention to quality that he invested in everything from work, to clothing, to furniture, to residences, to friends. Jack was a wonderful, supportive friend, not one to lecture, or criticize, but to help in any way he could. He’ll be remembered lovingly by Lori, his friends and perhaps by his cat, Trane; although, because he is a cat, some of us have our doubts.We wish to thank the personnel at Hebrew Senior Life for their compassionate care of Jack during his stay there. Burial will be at St Mary’s Cemetery in late spring 2021.

