PITTSTON – Juanita M. Giannelli, 73, of Turner Dr., passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Maine General Medical Center, Augusta. She was born in Augusta on Sept. 13, 1947 the daughter of Linwood and Jessie Moody.Juanita enjoyed camping, eating lobster and animals.She was predeceased by her parents; sister Joyce Raymond, brothers Linwood Moody, Donald Moody, and Ronald Moody. Juanita is survived by the love of her life John Giannelli of Pittston; daughters Tammie Willett and her husband Dwight of Chelsea, Barbie Knox and husband Jim of Augusta, sons William Mayberry and wife Julie of South China, Douglas Mayberry of Rome; several grandchildren; nieces, nephews and cousins.A celebration of life will be announced in the spring. Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home 130 Pleasant St. Richmond, Me 04357.

