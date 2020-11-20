HARTLAND – Lorraine Mary (Elliott) Post, 86, went to be with the Lord Nov. 17, 2020 in Hartland. She was born June 25, 1934 in Hartland, a daughter of Harry and Sadie (Emery) Post.

She lived with her loving husband of 58 years, was a homemaker and raised her family for many years. She worked at Sanfield Nursing Home as a CNA and CRMA for over 19 years. She finished her career at a boarding home in Pittsfield. She loved taking care of her elderly patients and treated them like family. She adored her family, including her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She took art lessons for three years and enjoyed painting pictures for all of her loved ones. This was her hobby for several years and she painted many beautiful pictures. She will also be remembered for her homemade donuts that she made once a month and her mouthwatering biscuits. She also enjoyed trout fishing, and we are still looking for her secret fishing hole.

She has been a resident at Sanfield Rehab and Living Center in Hartland for the past five years.

Lorraine is survived by three sons and their wives, Larry and Bonnie Post, Harlow and Jan Post, all of St. Albans and Dale and Lumi Post of Rochester, N.H., three daughters and their husbands, Donna and Lewis Hansen of Jaffrey, N.H., Cathy and Larry Witham of Plymouth, and Barbara and Gilbert Smith of Bradford; a brother and his wife, Weston and Charlotte Elliott of Hartland; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her brothers, Alton, Louis and Edwin Elliott, and sister, Hilda Viles.

The family wishes to give the staff at Sanfield Rehab and Living Center and Maine General Hospice a heartfelt thank you for their amazing care. ﻿

Graveside committal services will be held in the spring at Pine Grove Cemetery, Hartland. Arrangements are by Crosby and Neal, Newport. Those who wish may leave written tributes at http://www.CrosbyNeal.com

Donations in her memory and in lieu of flowers may be made to these organizations at

Sanfield Rehab and Living Center,

P.O. Box 489,

Hartland, ME 04943;

and

Maine General Hospice,

Hathaway Creative Center,

10 Water St.,

Waterville, ME 04901.

