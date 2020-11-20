JEFFERSON – Michael Phillip Tillson, 60, of Jefferson, owner of Mobile Home Parts Unlimited and Goodwill Bottle Redemption of Chelsea, died Nov. 18, 2020 after an extended illness at Maine General in Augusta. ﻿He was born Sept. 12, 1960 in Augusta to Charles Edward Tillson Sr. and Gloria Barrows Tillson. Mike was predeceased by his father; his brother Bruce William Tillson, and his ex-wife Gail Lynn Dinkins. He is survived by his mother, Gloria Barrows Tillson of China; his two sons, Logan Lewis Tillson of Jefferson and his partner Lisa Wisecarver and his children Cheyanne, Kimberley, Scott, and grandchild, Naomi Dawn; and Bryan Christopher Tillson of Whitefield and his children Ethan, Gracie, Olivia, Alyssa, Bryan, and Corey; Mike’s long time companion Lisa West; his siblings Robin Lynn Whitehead of Johnson City, Tenn., Charles Edward Tillson Jr. and Candace of Readfield, Kevin Eugene Tillson of Greene, Paula Jean Bennett and Rick of Johnson City, Tenn., Darla Jane Headley and Thomas of Limestone, Tenn. and Cynthia Elaine Pelletier and Roland of China; the “adoptive” daughters of his heart, Lisa Breton and Gene and their daughter Bree, Shaina Rizza, and Rachel Stoddard; along with several nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends who will all greatly miss him. There will be a private Celebration of Life.

