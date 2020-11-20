AUGUSTA – Phyllis M. Newell, 94, of Augusta died Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. She was born in Washington, Maine, Dec. 7, 1925, a daughter of Edson and Lucia Leigher Wellman.

She attended local schools and graduated from Washington High School, class of 1943.

Phyllis was primarily a homemaker, but did work a few years at AMHI and the Grandview Restaurant. She enjoyed fishing, knitting and crossword puzzles.

Phyllis was predeceased by her parents; husband Arthur E. Newell Jr., sisters Velma Johnson and Harriet Billing. She is survived by daughter Donna Cameron and husband James, son Arthur “Bud” Newell III; grandchildren Kristen Cameron, Jamie Cameron, Kristan Whitehouse, Benjamin Newell; great-grandchildren JJ Cameron, Calvin Whitehouse; sister Elsie Hunter; and several nieces and nephews.

At Phyllis’ request, there will be no services. Arrangements are by Knowlton & Hewins Funeral Home. 1 Church St., Augusta.

