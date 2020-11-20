WINTHROP – Robert Emerson passed away peacefully to Heaven at the age of 70 years, Nov. 16, 2020, while on a hunting trip with his good pals.

Bob was born in Portland on April 18, 1950 to Joseph W. Emerson Sr. and Ruth (Lewin) Emerson, the second of their three children. He grew up in Augusta and graduated from Cony High School in 1969.

Bob obtained his degree in Forestry from the University of Maine in 1973, where he met Deborah Harmon of Brewer.

After college, Bob began a career in the hospitality field, managing Hazel Green’s Restaurant in Augusta and later in New Hampshire.

Bob and Deb were married in 1975 and settled in Brewer where he and Deb had two beautiful children, Andrew and Laura. After he left the restaurant business, he took a job at Eastern Fine Paper where he worked for about 15 years. Bob and Deb divorced in 1986 but continued to share the responsibility of raising their two children.

Bob married Beth Hodges in 1987 and they were blessed with two beautiful children of their own, Ashley and Logan. Bob and Beth raised their kids in Bangor until their divorce in 2008.

After leaving Eastern Fine Paper, Bob worked as a sales engineer for suppliers to the paper industry for another 15 years until he retired from full-time work.

In addition to his long career in the paper industry, Bob was an inventor. He held two patents and started his own firm, R.A. Emerson and Company. His first invention was a safety device for ice-fishermen; his second was a tool for quality testing specialty coated paper. Sales for this latter device continue to this day.

Bob spent the past decade living on Upper Narrows Pond in Winthrop, acting as caretaker for his elderly parents. Bob was an avid hunter and fisherman since he was a little kid and kept his enthusiasm for those pastimes until his passing. He was also very sociable and rarely met anyone in the North Woods who he didn’t already know. Bob also loved New York City, especially Broadway theatre and Central Park.

Bob was predeceased by his parents, Ruth and Joseph Emerson, of Winthrop.

He is survived by his brother, Joseph Emerson Jr. and his wife, Valerie, of Fort Myers, Fla., his sister, Nancy R. Lund and her husband, Geoff, of Winthrop, all of whom he loved very much.

Bob was so proud of his four children. As his children began careers all around the country, he was known to keep in touch with them by sending them humorous emails and messages, and he took great joy in their responses.

He is survived by his son, Andrew C. Emerson and daughter-in-law, Samantha, of Berkeley, Calif., daughter, Laura Skidmore and son-in-law, Nick, of Chester, daughter, Ashley Armstrong and son-in-law, Dominic, of Columbia, S.C., and son, Logan W. Emerson and his domestic partner, Ashley Doukas, of New York City.

Bob, affectionately called “Bampy Bob”, is also survived by his three beautiful grandchildren who he absolutely adored, Drew, Bree, and Zane Skidmore. On his last visit with his grandkids, they swam together, fished, and fed chipmunks straight from their hands. Bob also had nieces and nephews whom he loved and loved being around. In addition to his family, Bob, Bobby, or Ema, as he was fondly referred to, had many “Pals”, some of which he spent his last moments with, and for that his family has much peace.

A July 2021 celebration of life will be planned.

Strawberry Fields Forever: Per Bob’s request his final resting place will be Strawberry Fields in Central Park, New York City.

Memorial contributions may be made in Bob’s honor to

Greater Lincoln Christian Academy,

P.O. Box 597,

Lincoln, ME 04457.

