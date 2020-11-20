When is the city of Waterville going to crack down on the Colby students who park in the Concourse, particularly the section in front of the Yard Goods Center, as well as in front of the Dollar Tree? I have yet to see those lots free of out-of-state cars.

They should impose a hefty fine, raising it each time the car is ticketed. They can start at $100. No wiggle room, no having the fine forgiven. After $1,000.00 or more in fines, maybe the parents will take the cars away from students who think it’s OK to flaunt the laws. Just think, Waterville’s coffers would benefit.

The old Elks Club was razed to provide parking for those students. Force them to use it!

Louise Marcoux Bowker

Waterville

