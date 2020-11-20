Quarry Road Trails has laid down about a 400 meter strip of manmade snow along the East Pine Tree Trail up to the Meadow, according to a post on the outdoor area’s Facebook page.
The year-round recreation area operated by the city of Waterville is located a couple miles from downtown and is open to people of all ages. Its snowmaking and grooming program allows the area to get an early start on ski season and provides what its website calls reliable snow conditions all winter.
The post notes that two-way traffic will be the norm for now and advises skiers to stay to the right. Day tickets and season passes are available for skiers. No pass is necessary for snowshoe trails or other ungroomed areas
