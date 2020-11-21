NEW SHARON — A fire destroyed a home at 198 Mile Hill Road near Pine Tree Poultry on Saturday morning.

Dispatchers received a report of the fire around 2:45 a.m. When fire crews arrived at the scene, the home was fully engulfed, New Sharon Fire Chief John Welch said.

The home was reduced to rubble. Crews brought in an excavator and found a body, said Welch.

Route 27 was closed to traffic until about midmorning Saturday.

This story will be updated when additional information is available from authorities.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: