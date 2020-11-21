CLINTON – Marcie Lynn (Delafontaine) Colson , 44, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. She was born in Berlin, N.H. on June 25, 1976, the daughter of Jeanne Poussard (Aubut) and Richard Delafontaine. She attended Wells high school and later achieved her GED from Waterville high school.

Marcie worked in the industrial cleaning business from 1998 to 2013 and then went on to become a personal housekeeper from 2013 until the day she passed. She was a two year member of U.B.M and was a confirmed Catholic with Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Berlin, N.H.

Marcie was a loving daughter, sister, mother, devoted wife, friend, and extraordinary Mimi. She had a love for everything outdoors. She loved hunting and fishing, spending time with family and her grandbabies. She enjoyed long dirt road rides and riding on the motorcycle with her husband. She was very competitive in ice fishing against her husband, always trying to catch the first, the best, and the biggest fish. Marcie was loved by all that had the pleasure of meeting her.

Marcie is survived by her parents Jeanne Poussard (Aubut), Richard and Carol Delafontaine; her beloved husband David Colson; her son Brandon Gerry and his significant other Macklyn, her daughter Angel and her husband Kevin Asher, her daughter Ashley Gerry and significant other Buddy, as well as two stepchildren Stephen Lambert and Jasmine Colson and significant other Corey; eight grandchildren, Annie, Jackson, Connor, Malachi , Lilly, Arabella, Nalani, and Abigail; her two brothers Timothy and spouse Amanda Delafontaine, and Tyler Delafontaine.

The family would like to thank everyone that is showing their love and support through this difficult time.

There will be a celebration of life held in June 2021.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of Aable Cremation Service, LLC. , Waterville, Maine.

In lieu of flowers and donations please contact Angel Asher at

[email protected]

