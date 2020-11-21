WATERVILLE – Chester G. Eames, Jr., 75, of Waterville, known fondly as “Chet” to family and friends, died peacefully on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at Marshwood Center in Lewiston. He was born in Bangor on Nov. 9, 1945, the son of Chester G. Eames, Sr. and Clara Eames.

Chet graduated from Bangor High School in 1963 and earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Accounting in 1967 from Husson College. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in the Vietnam War.

When Chet met his future wife, Florence Eastman, he managed the W.T. Grant Department Store in Bangor. They married in 1972, and they have loved and cared for one another for the past 48 years. They moved to Greenville, S.C. where they owned and operated a laundromat called “Soap and Suds”. Chet also worked at a textile mill while he studied theology at Bob Jones University.

His Christian faith remained strong and central throughout his life. Eventually, to be nearer to family, they moved back to Maine and settled in Waterville where Chet became a security guard for Thayer and Seton Hospitals, later to be named MaineGeneral. He also worked part time as a seasonal L.L. Bean Service Representative at the call center in Waterville.

He was predeceased by his parents, Chester and Clara Eames, his mother-in-law, Ella Eastman; his brother-in-law, Theron Micue, Jr. and his sister-in-law, Wilma Eastman.

He is survived by his wife, Florence of Waterville; his sister-in-law, Rose Micue of Norridgewock; his sister-in-law, Phyllis Corey and her husband George of Sidney and his sister-in-law Roberta Brown and her husband Fremont of Terryville, Conn. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, and cousins. Chet will be remembered by his family for his tall stature, his sense of humor and his gentle manner.

At Chet’s request there will be no services. The family would like to extend special thanks to the nurses at Marshwood Center and to the Beacon Hospice staff for the care and kindness shown to Chester Eames. Memories and condolences may be shared at directcremationofmaine.com.

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be made In Chet’s memory, payable to:

“Amedisys Foundation”

Beacon Hospice

245 Center St. Suite 10A

Auburn, ME 04210

Guest Book