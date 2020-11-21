SKOWHEGAN – It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and life partner Dale Watson. Dale was born on June 6, 1935 in the family home to Charles and Thelma (Berle) Watson and passed in the same family home, as was his wish at the age of 85, on Nov. 19, 2020. He spent every summer on North Pond, and Smithfield was always considered home in the summer.

He kept his sense of humor until the end, surprising all around him with his continued and almost legendary sharp wit.

His passion for antique cars began at an early age, probably high school or earlier, and he liked to tell a story of proudly bringing home a car, to which his father said “the idea is to see how NICE a car you can get.” He was encouraged to make it go away. He no doubt made a profit and decades of buying, selling and collecting old cars followed. He passed this passion onto his son and grandson and together they spent many hours tinkering, buying, selling all things cars.

Dale had many different careers – He was the owner of Watson Hardware In Norridgewock, Western Auto in Skowhegan, Town Manager of Skowhegan, and for many years worked for the Hight family overseeing their auto parts stores and many of their real estate endeavors.

Dale served as Chairman of the Board at Skowhegan Savings Bank, Treasurer of Skowhegan State Fair, member of the Smithfield Grange, the North Pond Association, a 50 year member of the Kora Shriners, Masons, a life member of the Skowhegan History House, Coburn Park Commissioner, and while his antique car club affiliations are too numerous to list he was especially fond of the Antique Automobile Club of America and recently received recognition for his 50 year membership. It was through this club that the annual trips to Hershey started. Every October since the 1960’s he’d make the trek. Those stories are for another time.

In the 1970’s, the cute gal with the big smile in the office at C. E. Noyes caught his eye. Soon, he and Nancy were an item and over the next 40 years travelled the US by car, truck, motor home, airplane, or even helicopter on all sorts of adventures. He was especially proud to see how Nancy’s boys turned out and took satisfaction in having a part in it.

When grandchildren and great-grandchildren came along he loved taking them along on adventures too. He especially loved them.

Dale leaves behind his son Rick Watson and wife Karie, grandchildren Shelby and Tucker, his daughter Jane Davis and husband Donald, granddaughter Jade Anderson and husband Jeff, his great-granddaughter Raven; life partner of over 40 years, Nancy Moll, her children Steve and Robyn Moll, Brad and Melanie Moll and grandchildren Emma and Ben. He also leaves his sister Hazel Grove; and several nephews and a niece. Dale was predeceased by his parents; brother-in-law Robert Gilman, and sister Maravene Gilman.

A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. A celebration of life will take place in the Spring or Summer of 2021.

The family would like to thank Dad’s many friends for comforting and visiting with him these last few months and weeks. A special thanks also to Dr. Edmund Ervin, MD for his care and conversations with dad, and the entire hospice team – but especially Sandra, Michelle, and Casey for their compassion and care, both to dad and to our family as well.

Dad was a quiet supporter of the Grange and very much enjoyed the weekly dinners and catching up with people from around the lake and seeing the Grange’s improvements over the last few years.

Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Smart & Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Ave., Skowhegan, Maine. Anyone who wishes to leave the family messages can do so on our website at http://www.smartandedwardsfh.com

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be made to:

Fairview Grange #342

c/o Sharon Wood

709 Village Road

Smithfield, ME 04978

