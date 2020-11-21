Winslow High School recently announced its 2020-21 Honor Roll Term 1 — Semester 1.
Seniors — High honors: Phillip Bigelow, Grace Bilodeau, Megan Cates, Elliana Dow, Jennifer Ferry, Cassidy Foss, Riley Landry, Bohdi Littlefield, Brandon Mason, Cassidy McIntire, Kaylee Nadeau, Denali Norris, Karlie Ramsdell, Paige Spears, Olivia Tiner, Jenna Veilleux, William Weiss and Emily West.
Honors: Jacob Berard, Jack Bilodeau, Justin Bolduc, Gabriel Burgett, Jameson Carey, Evan Crayton, Dylan Daigneault, Jonathan Day, Kasondra French, Hunter Gagne, Thomas Gamanche, Colby Genest, Aiden Giles, Mikayla Gurney, Lilly Harvey, Kassidy Latendres, Aiden LeClair and Jenna Libby.
Also, James Mason, Ronnie Mason, Preston Moody, Nathan Newguard, Emily Raynes, Zoe-Kay Reardon, Lauren Roy, Lucas Wands, Carly Warn, Marek Widerynski and Darius Willigar.
Honorable mention: Werkay Benson, Arron Erving, Jacob Currier, Reid Gagnon, Abigail Inman, Joseph Lopes, Leighton Matthews and Jakob Pinkham.
Juniors — High honors: Aiden Barbeau, Tyler Brockway, Grace Campbell, Carrina Chen, Emma Farnham, Christine Hasson, Megan Huesers, Anna Lakey, Alaina Lambert, Lanie Latham, Vanessa Norris, Allan Rogers, Samuel Schmitt, Stephen Spencer, Nicholas Weiss and Ryan Yang.
Honors: Antoine Akoa, Kassidy Bibeau, Derick Capp, Sage Clukey, Tabitha Craig, Ashton Erving, Caden Fitzpatrick, McKayla Fortin, Abby Giguere, Landen Gillis, Brady Goodwin, Jordanna Hernandez, Leah Knight, Ethan Loubier, Kristopher Loubier and Madison Lower.
Also, Ryan Martin, Alanna McCann, Ben McIntire, Kaitlin Morrison, Lindsay Moulton, Keely Nutting, Levi Olin, Also, Colby Palmer, Harly Pomerleau, Emilee Richards, Mikayla Rioux, Steven Sloat, Zackery St. Pierre, Jackson Stafford, Isabella Strout, Benjamin Tilton, Zachary VanAntwerp, Conner Veilleux, Ryan Wahl, Aiden Warme and Evan Watts.
Honorable mention: Joshua Brown, Thorn DuBois, Kaci Fortin, Nicholas Girard, Joseph Pfingst, Sebastian Plante, Rylie Raftus, Owen Schuchardt, Danica Soule, Bayleigh Thibodeau, Elijah Ubert, Bailey Waldie and Daniel Whitman.
Sophomores — High honors: Lainey Bell, Devin Bussiere, Kevin Bussiere, Alex Crews, Anna Day, Dayton Dutil, Aiden Esterline, Isabella Fleury, Lindsey Jason, Allie Kimball, Hunter Lee, Jared Newguard, Noella Pepin, Andrew Poulin, Jason Reynolds, Mattie Vaillancourt and Keira Veilleux.
Honors: Lexie Allen, Cal Beckwith, Lucas Boucher, Trista Campbell, Alonna Carerros, Grace Clark, Andrew Cormier, Brooke Cunningham, Dominique Daigneault, Audrey Dolley, Tyler Dow, Tianna Eames, Morgan Fortin, Pedro Garcia, Brianna Giroux, Trey Gunzinger, Kylee Hernandez, Samuel Keith, Zakary King and Austin Knox-Blay.
Also, Aliyah LaCroix, Timothy Lessa, Devyn Lively, Joseph Lugo, Caleb Marquis, Haley Martin, Michael McCullough, Miles McIntire, Emma Michaud, Alayna Morneault, Neveah Parker, Lukas Stabins, Morgan Strassberg-Bersani, Lyla Tootil, Jaxen Wiegand and Sabrina York.
Honorable mention: Hailey Abbott, Dylon Bouchard, Natalie Bourget, Joseph Brewster, Hayden Clement, Emma Dowland, Brook Dunn, Amaiya Hunter-Jacob, Braden Laramee and Cadence Murray.
Freshmen — High honors: Bianca Akoa, Jacob Genest, Tyler Nadeau, Sarah O’Hara, William Parent, Braden Rioux and Justin Rogers.
Honors: Cooper Blakely, Chris Chen, Edward Cubberly, Hannah Daigneault, Elizabeth Dionne, Gage Dorval, David Doughty, Liliana Frappier-Shaw, Alexis Gibson, Nathan Hatt, Mason Lee, Travis Letourneau, Talon Loftus, Celeste Lugo, Ethan Lyon, Andre Morin, Bella Morris, Megan Morrison, Waverly O’Toole and Lea Owen.
Also, Madison Preble, Matthew Reynolds, Joseph Richards, Elizabeth Schmitt, Alyssa Spaulding, Allyson Spencer, Sebastian St. Claire and Brady Willette.
Honorable mention: Rori Bolduc, Hunter Brandt, Nolan Kelly, Addison Lopes, Harper McCullough, Kaleb Nadeau, Stella Nutting, Logan Rockwell and Abigail Searles.
