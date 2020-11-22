Alabama is now a unanimous No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll, and Northwestern moved up to No. 11 on Sunday for its best ranking in 24 years.

For the second straight week, the top eight teams in the poll held their spots. The Crimson Tide received all 62 first-place votes after beating Kentucky 63-3, making Alabama the first unanimous No. 1 this season and the first team to do it in the regular season since 2018.

Notre Dame was No. 2, followed by Ohio State, Clemson and Texas A&M. Florida was No. 6, and No. 7 Cincinnati and No. 8 BYU also held their spots.

The rest of the top 10 was No. 9 Miami and Oregon.

Northwestern moved up eight spots after beating Wisconsin 17-7 to improve to 5-0. The Badgers slipped eight spots to 18th.

The Wildcats were last ranked this highly in 1996. The year after their surprising run to the Rose Bowl, Coach Gary Barnett’s team reached a high of No. 10.

No. 12 Indiana dropped three spots after putting a scare into Ohio State in the Big Ten’s other top-25 matchup Saturday. The Buckeyes beat the Hoosiers 42-35 after leading 35-7.

THE APPLE CUP game between Washington and Washington State has been canceled.

The game was scheduled for Friday in Pullman.

The Pac-12 said the decision was made under the conference’s football policy because Washington State does not have the minimum number of scholarship players available for the game, due to COVID-19.

FRESNO STATE: The Bulldogs had their second straight game canceled because of COVID-19.

The Mountain West says Friday’s scheduled game between the Bulldogs and San Diego State will be declared a no-contest. Fresno State doesn’t have enough available players because of contact tracing from COVID-19.

The Bulldogs’ game this past week against San Jose State was also canceled.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

BAYLOR: Coach Scott Drew said he has tested positive for COVID-19, three days before the No. 2 Bears are scheduled to open the season against No. 18 Arizona State.

Drew said he has been asymptomatic. Associate head coach Jerome Tang will direct the team on an interim basis.

FLORIDA: The Gators have paused activities for at least a week because of positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing protocols.

The Gators will not play this week’s scheduled games against UMass Lowell and No. 4 Virginia in a tournament at the Mohegan Sun resort in Connecticut.

The decision comes two days after Coach Mike White praised his team for following COVID protocols and also questioned how the season would pan out.

“I wonder how many games I’ll miss this year,” White said Friday. “I wonder how many games we’ll have our five starters out there, 12 guys available, where you’re going to be missing assistants. … But you can spend all day talking about those things or you can just – again, I hate to keep beating it up – control what you can control.

AUBURN: The Tigers won’t participate in postseason play this season as a self-imposed penalty stemming from a bribery scheme involving former assistant coach Chuck Person.

Auburn said it has informed both the Southeastern Conference and the NCAA, which could opt to tack on more penalties. Person is accused of steering young athletes toward advisers and managers in exchange for money.

Auburn fired Person after he was accused in a 2017 federal probe into corruption in college basketball. He later pleaded guilty to a bribery conspiracy charge.

