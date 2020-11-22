The Boston Celtics did what everyone expected and gave Jayson Tatum a five-year maximum extension worth $195 million, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Wojnarowski reports that Tatum is getting the full designated rookie max extension. Tatum increased the amount of money he was eligible for in this extension by making an All-NBA team last season. Rookie extensions can generally be up to 25% of the cap, but Tatum became eligible for 30% under the “Rose Rule.”

Tatum’s deal was a foregone conclusion after his All-Star, All-NBA season. Barring a trade, this will pair him with Jaylen Brown for at least the next four seasons. Brown agreed to a four-year, $115 million extension that begins this season.

“Jayson knows how much we like him. We have a good relationship,” Danny Ainge said after the season ended. “Jayson likes it here, so I’m confident that we’ll be able to work something out.”

Tatum, who turns 23 in March, became Boston’s scoring leader in his third season, averaging 23.4 points per game on 40.3% shooting on 3-pointers. What makes Tatum a cornerstone, though, is his ability to do other things, like defend and rebound. His seven rebounds per game were just behind Enes Kanter for second on the team. He also averaged three assists per game, an area where he is beginning to improve. He notched a career-high 11 assists in the final game of the playoffs.

“I think Jayson is so mature for his age, so emotionally strong,” Celtics Coach Brad Stevens said of his star forward during the playoffs. “I think he puts in a great deal of time, puts in a great deal of work, and I would say that he’s just very consistent. And even in games where he doesn’t make shots, per se, he does a lot of little things that help you win, so he’s always prepared to do all that it takes to win, and that’s a credit to him.”

• The Celtics guaranteed the deals of Daniel Theis and Semi Ojeleye, according to the Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach.

The Theis move was very much anticipated. The German center’s deal is worth only $5 million, a steal for the level of production he gave Boston last season. The combination of Theis, Tristan Thompson and Robert Williams maintains Boston’s three-center rotation, with an upgrade by adding Thompson in place of Kanter, who was traded to Portland.

Theis did undergo minor surgery on his left knee a month ago to remove a “loose body,” but he is expected to be ready when basketball resumes.

Theis is coming off what was easily his best season in Boston, averaging 9.2 points on 60.3% true shooting, 6.6 rebounds and 1.3 blocks – all career-highs. Ojeleye’s return was much more in doubt, but the departure of Gordon Hayward, along with Brad Wanamaker signing with the Golden State Warriors, opened up a spot for him on the bench. With a salary of just more than $1.7 million, it’s still a value signing for a player who can be counted on defensively and hit 37.8% of his 3-pointers this past season.

JAZZ: Donovan Mitchell will get a max contract, agreeing on a five-year extension that guarantees him $163 million – the new paydays start kicking in with the 2021-22 season – and could be worth $196 million if he reaches the All-NBA level.

“A dream does not become reality through magic it takes sweat, determination and hard work,” Mitchell wrote on Instagram after sharing a toast with CAA Basketball agent Ty Sullivan and some family members as the celebration continued.

MAVERICKS: Willie Cauley-Stein is returning to Dallas on an $8.2 million two-year contract, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.

The Mavericks acquired the veteran center from Golden State before the trade deadline last season, but his impact was minimal before he opted out of the restart following the coronavirus shutdown because of the impending birth of his daughter.

Cauley-Stein declined the $2.3 million option on the two-year deal he signed with the Warriors. His return gives Dallas another option behind Kristaps Porzingis and Dwight Powell. It’s possible Porzingis and Powell will both start, with Powell likely filling the traditional role of the center. Dallas also has Boban Marjanovic in a backup role.

WARRIORS: Golden State completed the trade that will bring guard Kelly Oubre from the Oklahoma City Thunder. Golden State gave up a conditional 2021 first-round draft pick and a 2021 second-round pick for Oubre, who will help the Warriors deal with the loss of Klay Thompson to major injury for the second consecutive season.

Thompson missed last season because of a torn ACL; he’ll miss this season because of a torn Achilles.

Oubre averaged a career-high 18.7 points and 6.4 rebounds in 56 games with Phoenix last season. He was traded to the Thunder last week.

PACERS: Indiana completed the re-signing of Justin Holiday to a three-year, $18 million deal. Holiday, whose brother, Aaron, also plays for the Pacers, was the only Indiana player to play in all 73 regular-season games a year ago, averaging 8.3 points.

“Re-signing Justin was one of our main priorities going into free agency,” Pacers President Kevin Pritchard said.

TRADE: Looking to replace Tristan Thompson, the Cavaliers acquired center JaVale McGee and a future draft pick from the Los Angeles Lakers for forwards Alfonzo McKinnie and Jordan Bell, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.

The Cavs will get a second-round pick in 2026.

LAKERS: Marc Gasol agreed to a two-year contract, a person with knowledge of the deal told AP. ESPN first reported the agreement.

TRAIL BLAZERS: Portland announced the re-signing of Rodney Hood, who agreed to a two-year contract.

