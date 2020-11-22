MANCHESTER – Harvey Stowe Donnelly Jr., 91, of Manchester, died Wednesday Nov. 18, 2020 at the Maine Veterans Home in Augusta. He was born March 12, 1929 in Clinton, Mass. to Harvey and Edna (Cameron) Donnelly Sr.

Mr. Donnelly volunteered to serve in World War II and was assigned to the Army of Occupation of Japan where he received the World War II Victory Medal and the Japan Army of Occupation Medal.

Upon returning home, he attended Cushing Academy and then Massachusetts College of Pharmacy. He was a practicing pharmacist in Massachusetts and Maine for more than 40 years. He was a member of Trinity Masonic Lodge of Clinton, Mass. and a Shriner with Aleppo Temple in Massachusetts. Mr. Donnelly was active with local Masonic and Shriner’s organizations working tirelessly raising money to support the Shriner’s Hospitals for Children.

Mr. Donnelly was a devoted father who actively supported his children’s interests by coaching and teaching Youth Hockey, Little League Baseball and Acton, Massachusetts’ first Women’s High School Ice Hockey team in 1974/’75. He also supported their lifelong love of horses and helped promote his children’s love of dogs, cats and other assorted pets. Mr. Donnelly was an avid golfer and participated in numerous local tournaments with his friends and co-workers. Mr. Donnelly’s greatest accomplishment as a golfer was making “a hole in one in three”! He was very active in supporting his grandchildren’s activities as they grew.

Mr. Donnelly is survived by his children, Robin Robinson of Manchester, Craig Donnelly and Marie Lamb, of Madison, Ala. and Susan Donnelly and husband Thomas Grinley of Bradford, N.H.; grandchildren, Randi Robinson of Benton, Hazen Clark and wife Alicia of Manchester, Travor Robinson and wife Shelea of Readfield, Nyssa Robinson Halford and husband Chris of Hanahan, S.C. and Sarah Donnelly of Bradford, N.H.; great-grandchildren, Dora and Albin Clark of Manchester, Sadie and Wyatt Robinson of Readfield; former wife, Carol of Manchester.

Due to COVID19, the family will have a private memorial service on Saturday, Dec. 12 at 11 a.m. at Staples Funeral and Cremation Service, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner. There will be a private gravesite ceremony in the family plot at Woodlawn Cemetery, Clinton, Mass. at a later date.

Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the funeral home website familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers donations to the Shriner’s Hospitals for Children would be greatly appreciated.

