SCARBOROUGH – Marguerite Marie Burrill passed away on Nov. 19, 2020 at The Gosnell House after a battle with cancer. She was born Jan. 29, 1949 to Forest J. Pelletier and Odette (Parent) Pelletier. Marguerite attended St. Augustine Catholic School and graduated from Cony High School.

After becoming a mother, she held various waitress positions in and around Augusta to support her family. Later, Marguerite pursued her passion for cosmetology and graduated from Pierre’s Beauty School. She went on to practice her talent at various salons for over 20 years, including co-owning a salon in Readfield to eventually owning her own salon, Flight Two on Water Street in Augusta. Marguerite loved her profession because it was her way of connecting with her clients.

Marguerite loved kayaking down the Kennebec River, especially when the eagle population reemerged. She enjoyed yoga, cooking, knitting, macramé, crafting, sewing and a good game of cribbage. She learned to knit at the age of four and became an accomplished knitter donating hats, mittens, scarves, socks, booties, and blankets to those in need.

Marguerite will be remembered as a hard-working, strong, fun-loving, and adventurous woman who will be missed by all.

She is predeceased by her only son, Christopher D. Burrill.

She is survived by her daughters, Michelle P. Saunders and her husband James P. Saunders of Harpswell, Jennifer Pilate-Saunders and her husband Bryan F. Saunders of South Portland, Nicole J. Rodriguez and her husband Waldemar Rodriguez of Puerto Rico, a stepson, Scott W. Burrill and his wife Connie Clifford of Freeport; and nine grandchildren whom she adored and cherished.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, there will be a private service at Plummer Funeral Home on Nov. 25. Those wishing to express their condolences to the family may post them at http://www.advantageportland.com.

