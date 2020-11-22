WATERVILLE – Raymond William Lachance Jr., 74, of Waterville was reunited with his soulmate and best friend, Debrah Thomas, Saturday Nov. 14, 2020. He was born Oct. 29, 1946 to Raymond Lachance Sr. and Geneva Lachance.

Raymond graduated from Winslow High School. He then enrolled in the Navy and went to Vietnam from which he received many medals of honor.

Raymond was a skilled mechanic and carpenter. Through the years he has had his own businesses with close family friends, Renald Cloutier and Eric Dickey.

Before Earnhardt’s passing he was an avid Nascar fan. He was Matt’s biggest fan and never missed a football game which was usually followed by McDonalds.

He was always there through thick and thin. He was the strongest most reliable kind caring giving soul. There was nothing Raymond wouldn’t do for his family and he will be so very greatly missed.

He is survived by his children, Alison Thomas and her life long partner Chad Gilley, Michael Thomas and of course Mistylynn; his grandchildren, Michael (Matthew whom he raised like he was his own son) Kalianah, Sage, Tayanah, Taten, Keanah; his great-grandfather children, Mikey and coming soon Raylynnl and his brothers, Kenneth and Brian.

In honor of Raymond’s wishes, we will not be doing a funeral service. There will be a celebration of Ray’s life at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 29, at Grass Eaters in Waterville. Masks required.

