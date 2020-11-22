LANCASTER, Ohio – Richard W. Levesque, loving husband and father, passed away on Nov., 14, 2020 at the young age of 80 with his family by his side. Rick was born in Waterville on August 26,1940 and lived the majority of his life in Lancaster, Ohio with his family.

While attending Waterville High School, “Ricky” decided he would be the first member of his family to attend college. He worked hard and attended Colby College. While in college he was a member of the Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity and participated in the ROTC program. Upon graduation, Rick chose to join the Unites States Marine Corp instead of being drafted into the war where he was a Captain who fought in the Vietnam War. While Rick was in active duty, he met his wife of 53 years, Nancy Millikan. He saw her at the Officer’s Club one night and said to a buddy, “Do Dah Do Dah, that is the girl I am going to marry!” The rest is history and they were lucky to have 53 years of marriage together.

After the military, Rick began his career in the packaging industry and became known as the Paper Maven. He was very active with the Catholic Church, youth and high school sports (he could quote any score of any game, any division at all times) and volunteering to help those in need. Rick was one of the most generous, caring people you could meet and was loved by all.

Rick is survived by his loving wife, Nancy (Millikan) Levesque; his two children, Kim (Eddie) Ramirez of Loveland, Ohio and Mark of Plymouth, Mich.; his six grandchildren who called him Hop, Max, Lola and Luke Ramirez and Lauren, Talley and Sullivan Levesque; and his sisters Susan Oster of Ft. Wayne, Ind. and Judy (Doug) Smart of Lisbon, and a brother-in- law Troy Millikan of Greensboro, N.C.

He was preceded in death by his parents Abel and Lurene Levesque; and his nephew Jeffrey L. Denis.

A Celebration of Life will take place in 2021 in Lancaster, Ohio. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers,

donations can be made to St. Francis Center where he spent many years

volunteering his time:

St. Francis Center

P.O. Box 318

McArthur, OH 45651

