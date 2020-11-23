WATERVILLE — This year, the Children’s Discovery Museum is coordinating virtual Zoom call visits with Santa all season long instead of the traditional Kringleville.

Kringleville 2020 calls will be made from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every weekend between Thanksgiving and Christmas, Nov. 28-29, Dec. 5-6, 12-13 and 19-20. To reserve a spot, text 207-956-0334.

Registration is first come, first serve. In your message, include your name, email, children’s names (if you’d like) and anything else you’d like to mention to Santa,

For more information or questions, email [email protected].

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: