WATERVILLE — This year, the Children’s Discovery Museum is coordinating virtual Zoom call visits with Santa all season long instead of the traditional Kringleville.
Kringleville 2020 calls will be made from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every weekend between Thanksgiving and Christmas, Nov. 28-29, Dec. 5-6, 12-13 and 19-20. To reserve a spot, text 207-956-0334.
Registration is first come, first serve. In your message, include your name, email, children’s names (if you’d like) and anything else you’d like to mention to Santa,
For more information or questions, email [email protected].
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Community
Kringleville to be held virtually weekends Nov. 28 through Dec. 20
-
Community
UMaine named a top sustainability performer by AASHE
-
Arts & Entertainment
Taylor Swift wins top prize, the Weeknd dominates at AMAs
-
Arts & Entertainment
Cars line up for miles for Tyler Perry Atlanta food giveaway
-
Local & State
UMF reports another case of COVID-19