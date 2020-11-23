Maine reported 185 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, and one additional death.

The continued high case counts alarms public health experts in Maine. With Thanksgiving on Thursday, if warnings to limit travel and avoid gatherings that don’t include immediate family members go unheeded, experts say a further escalation in COVID-19 cases could occur in the weeks after Thanksgiving. A projection by AAA for New England shows that Thanksgiving travel in New England states is only expected to be down about 9 percent.

Dr. Nirav Shah, Maine CDC director, will address the media at 2 p.m. today. Overall, there have been 10,544 COVID-19 cases, and 177 deaths.

The seven-day average of daily new cases was 205.9 on Monday, compared to 181.4 a week ago and 33.7 a month ago. The surge in cases in Maine started in late October and early November and has continued.

Last week, Gov. Janet Mills imposed a 9 p.m. closing time for restaurants, movie theaters, tasting rooms and casinos that began Friday and lasts until Dec. 6.

With two vaccines nearing FDA approval, Maine CDC officials say they’re planning a large-scale effort to vaccinate as many people as possible, as soon as possible, involving the National Guard, firefighters, paramedics and numerous other health care workers. The first limited supply of doses could arrive in mid- to late-December, with most of the supplies arriving in 2021.

