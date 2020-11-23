The Chicago White Sox will host the New York Yankees in the rescheduled Field of Dreams game at Dyersville, Iowa, on Aug. 12.

MLB said Monday the plan is tentative, contingent on the status of public health next summer.

The teams had been scheduled to play at the 8,000-capacity temporary ballpark next to the Field of Dreams movie site last Aug. 13. When the schedule was revamped because of the delay caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the Yankees were replaced as the opponent by the St. Louis Cardinals, but the game was called off on Aug. 4 because of the pandemic.

The rescheduled game will be MLB’s first in Iowa. The original schedule for 2021 had the Yankees playing a three-game series at the White Sox from Aug. 13-15.

INDIANS: Manager Terry Francona has assembled his coaching staff for the 2021 season, but it won’t include his longtime friend and bench coach Brad Mills.

Francona, who missed much of this past shortened season with significant health issues, will replace Mills with DeMarlo Hale. The 59-year-old Hale joins the Indians after spending the past two seasons with the Atlanta Braves.

Hale previously worked on Francona’s staff in Boston from 2006-2011, serving as bench coach in 2010 and 2011. Hale has also been with Texas, Baltimore and Toronto.

Mills, who opted out of the 2020 season for personal reasons, will remain with the Indians in a yet-to-be determined capacity.

Francona intends to return for his ninth season with the Indians. He managed only 14 games this year due to a gastrointestinal issue requiring surgeries and led to blood-clot complications that landed him in the hospital for several days.

With first-base coach Sandy Alomar Jr. filling in for Francona, the Indians clinched a wild-card spot but were eliminated by the New York Yankees.

CUBS: Jed Hoyer has a new contract to go with his new position with the Chicago Cubs.

The team announced Monday it had agreed to a five-year deal with Hoyer that runs through the 2025 season. The 46-year-old Hoyer was promoted to president of baseball operations when Theo Epstein stepped down last week.

“My family and I believe he is going to be an incredible baseball operations president,” team chairman Tom Ricketts said in a statement, “and Cubs fans have one of the best in the business leading the team to continue our commitment to sustained success.”

Hoyer could end up shepherding the Cubs’ roster through significant turnover. Ricketts has spoken about his desire to avoid paying baseball’s luxury tax for big-spending clubs, and the team is still in the middle of expensive multiyear deals for outfielder Jason Heyward and starting pitchers Yu Darvish and Kyle Hendricks. Core players Javier Báez, Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and Kyle Schwarber will all become free agents after next season.

Hoyer had served as the Cubs’ general manager since Epstein took over the franchise. The pair worked together for 17 of the past 19 years in Boston and Chicago. The Red Sox won two World Series under Epstein, breaking an 86-year title drought.

Hoyer spent two years running the San Diego Padres’ baseball operations before reuniting with Epstein in Chicago, where the pair helped bring the Cubs a World Series championship in 2016, their first title in 108 years.

Epstein and Hoyer were known for heavy reliance on analytics. In Chicago, Hoyer revamped the scouting department while creating and expanding its analytics staff, the team said.

Hoyer pitched and played shortstop in college for Division III Wesleyan.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »