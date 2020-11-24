BOWDOIN — A Lisbon Falls man was charged with operating under the influence following a crash on Lewis Hill Road Monday night.
The Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office was called about the crash at 8:17 p.m. Chief Deputy Brett Strout said Adam Call, 23, of Lisbon Falls was charged with operating under the influence, aggravated operation after habitual offender classification and driving to endanger.
Strout said that a witness told the sheriff’s office that the driver walked away from the crash. A deputy allegedly found Call walking as he approached the crash, Strout said.
Call was taken to a hospital to be checked for injuries before he was taken to Two Bridge Regional Jail in Wiscasset, Strout said.
Call posted a $500 cash bail and was released from Two Bridges Regional Jail Tuesday morning, according to the jail.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
With Ethiopia on brink of escalation, diplomacy is in doubt
-
College
Alabama tops first College Football Playoff rankings
-
Local & State
Maine confirms three prison inmates were hospitalized with COVID-19
-
Business
Bull Moose closing store in downtown Portland
-
Varsity Maine
Volleyball wrap-up: It was a different kind of game, but area teams made most of fall season