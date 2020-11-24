BRUNSWICK — A fire that broke out in a Bath Iron Works manufacturing facility on Mallett Park Road Friday morning was quickly extinguished by firefighters.
Reported just before 8 a.m., the fire broke out within the filtration system of a piece of equipment called a dust collector, said Brunswick Fire Chief Ken Brillant.
Firefighters were at the building for about an hour, Brillant said. The fire was determined to be accidental.
Firefighters from Bath, West Bath and Bath Iron Works were also called to help
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
With Ethiopia on brink of escalation, diplomacy is in doubt
-
College
Alabama tops first College Football Playoff rankings
-
Local & State
Maine confirms three prison inmates were hospitalized with COVID-19
-
Business
Bull Moose closing store in downtown Portland
-
Varsity Maine
Volleyball wrap-up: It was a different kind of game, but area teams made most of fall season