The Kennebec Historical Society’s annual fund drive to continue operations is nearing its goal, thanks to the generosity of donors who are helping the society pull through a challenging year.

The Moira H. Fuller Annual Fund is now roughly $8,000 short of its $70,000 goal, which the society hopes to reach by December. Pledges made by supporters of the nonprofit society are expected to bring it even closer to its goal, according to a news release from the society.

The historical society provides assistance to the public who use its extensive resources to research family histories and local events of the past through its database and collection that includes documents, scrapbooks, yearbooks, diaries, post cards, photos and more. Services are free to members.

In order to maintain climate controls to preserve its collection and keep the headquarters building at 107 Winthrop St. in Augusta open, maintained and operating with its one full-time staff member, the society needs to meet its annual budget goals.

The historical society appreciates the generosity of donors particularly in a year that’s presented challenges by the coronavirus pandemic. Hopefully, members and those who recognize these valuable services can pull the organization over the top in the weeks ahead.

“Kennebec County has played a major role in the history of this country. The Kennebec Historical Society exists to make this history available to future generations. We would appreciate the support of our friends to allow us to deliver our history to the world,” said Roger Pomerleau, chairman of the KHS Development Committee, according to the release.

To make a donation, visit kennebechistorical.org, or contact the headquarters or a member.

Those with questions can call the society at 207-622-7718.

