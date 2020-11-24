AUGUSTA — The Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry’s 2021 Maine Agricultural Trades Show is scheduled for Tuesday to Saturday, Jan. 19-23, 2021.

The five-day all-online trade show will feature a mixture of live- and pre-recorded presentations and forums on agricultural and forestry issues, sessions for producer groups, exhibitor showcases, and networking opportunities. The schedule will be a mix of day, evening, and weekend offerings. A digital library of content and information will remain fully accessible during and following the show for individuals who cannot join live sessions.

Typically, there are more than 100 unique sessions during the three-day in-person show. This year, due to the coronavirus pandemic and resulting virtual format, there will be just a fraction of that number as part of the organization’s programming. UMaine Cooperative Extension, industry groups, and nonprofits also are planning winter training opportunities, some of which will dovetail with the show.

DACF will coordinate conference themes and presentations, directly responding to continuing feedback from the agricultural and forestry sectors. Staff are coordinating with interested producer groups to organize sessions. Also, pesticide credits and other annual credentials are included in this year’s online show. Vendors and sponsors also can showcase their businesses online. The Department is looking forward to using this new format to share important information, interact with the broad agriculture and forestry communities, and celebrate Maine agriculture.

For a schedule and exhibitor information, visit maine.gov/dacf/agtradesshow.

For more information, email [email protected].

