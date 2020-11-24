MEXICO CITY — Tampa Bay outfielder Randy Arozarena has been arrested in Mexico’s Yucatan state for a situation involving allegations of domestic violence, just two weeks after he won the Babe Ruth award for the Most Valuable Player in postseason.

The Yucatan state prosecutors’ office confirmed Tuesday that Arozarena was detained “for problems relating to his ex-partner.”

He has not been formally charged yet. Mexican law allows a two-day period for prosecutors to decide whether to bring charges. Normally suspects are held in jail pending that decision.

Arozarena has made no public comment and it was not clear if he had a lawyer yet.

Arozarena hit .377 with 10 homers and 14 RBI in 20 postseason games for Tampa Bay.

Local media reported that Arozarena married a Colombian woman earlier this month in Merida, the Yucatan state capital.

BRAVES: Atlanta added another veteran arm to its rotation, signing two-time All-Star Charlie Morton to a $15 million, one-year deal.

The 37-year-old right-hander is returning to the Braves after helping Tampa Bay reach the World Series this season.

The announcement comes after left-hander Drew Smyly signed an $11 million, one-year deal with the Braves on Nov. 16. Smyly, 31, became the first of the 181 free agents to switch teams.

Morton was 2-2 with a 4.74 ERA in nine starts with Tampa Bay in 2020. He was 3-1 with a 2.70 ERA in four postseason starts as the Rays advanced to the World Series.

He was an All-Star in 2018 and 2019 and helped the Houston Astros win the World Series in 2017.

Morton is 93-89 with a 4.08 ERA in 13 seasons. Since 2017, he is 47-18 with a 3.34 ERA.

