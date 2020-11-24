BROOKS – Scott L. Dyke, of Brooks, passed peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at the age of 62, after a long and courageous battle with heart disease and kidney failure. Scott was born in Farmington, to Roy (“Joe”) and Ruth Dyke. He was predeceased by both parents, and by his faithful canine companion, Chloe.

Scott grew up in Wilton and attended Mt. Blue High School. A proud Mt. Blue cougar, he played baseball and basketball, carrying on the family basketball legacy, passed on from his father. Scott, his sister, and their parents, spent summers on Wilson Lake, creating endless fond memories boating, swimming, and catching frogs. Many fun summers were spent at “Camp Bumpy Road,” a tradition Scott later passed on to his kids, where he taught them to build forts and make s’mores.

Scott graduated from UMO with a degree in teaching. He spent years as a high school math teacher, working in three public school districts across the great state of Maine. While teaching in Skowhegan, he also coached the junior varsity and varsity men’s basketball teams. After finishing coaching, Scott was a dedicated basketball official and a member of the IAABO for 30 years. He also enjoyed officiating soccer every autumn, for nearly 15 years. Scott loved sports, and the Celtics have gained a new fan (and critic) in Heaven. His greatest joy in sports, however, was found in coaching his own kids in t-ball, little league baseball, basketball, and softball.

Scott enjoyed many hours golfing, both solo and with the good friends he made throughout his life. He took pride in maintaining a perfectly manicured lawn and loved to fix things up around the house. Scott enjoyed the simple things with his kids: movies and popcorn were frequent, as was reading Sports Illustrated (which usually lead to an afternoon nap), and a hearty meal that brought the family together at the dinner table.

Peace and faith were found as a member of the Morrill Baptist Church, where Scott forged strong relationships that lasted until his final days. His faith comforted him greatly, and he passed knowing that those friendships would continue in Heaven.

Scott is survived and will be sorely missed by his daughter, Alexandra Dyke, of Portland; his son, Andrew Dyke, of Portland; his sister, Kathy Kobik, of Cape May, N.J.; his nieces, Kelsey Kobik, of Portland, and Maggie Kobik, of Dublin, Ireland; his great-uncle, Wallace “Skip” Dyke, of Farmington, and his beloved cat, Larri, of Portland. (And yes, his cat was indeed named after Larry Bird.)

Scott and his family wish to send heartfelt thanks to the many health care workers and friends all over Maine, who helped care for him through thick and thin, and helped him maintain his humor and faith to his last moments here on Earth. Much gratitude goes to those at the Sussman House, in Rockport.

Unfortunately, due to current Covid restrictions, no memorial is planned at this time. Scott’s family is hopeful a celebration of life can be held in 2021. Memories and condolences may be shared at http://www.ripostafh.com.

