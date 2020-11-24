FAIRFIELD – It is with deep sorrow that we announce our beloved father’s passing on Nov. 9, 2020. He passed peacefully, in his sleep, while in the company of his loving son Thad.

Dad was born on Jan. 31, 1932, in Farmington and resided with his parents, Charles and Ethel, and his four siblings in Dryden, Maine. His family moved to Fairfield when he was a young boy, and he spent much of his time playing baseball, football, and basketball with his sisters Joanne and Betsy. He attended Lawrence High School, where he excelled in varsity sports and was the New England Foul Shooting Champion in his Senior year. He graduated as a member of the Lawrence Class of 1950. Dad then went on to attend Maine Maritime Academy, graduating in 1954. While in attendance, he played on the Maine Maritime “Middies” baseball team, travelling to the Southeastern United States and Cuba to play semi-professional baseball.

While in college, Dad met the love of his life, Ima June Wood, at a community dance at the Fairfield Center Grange Hall, and he would share many adventures with her over the next 61 years of his life. They married in 1953, and went on to have six children, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and countless happy moments together.

After his graduation from Maine Maritime Academy, he was commissioned as an Officer in the United States Navy, where he was stationed in San Diego, Calif. After serving in the Navy, he began his career with Babcock and Wilcox, and spent several years traveling the Eastern United States with his family.

In the 1970’s, after years of travel, Dad and Mom decided to return to their hometown of Fairfield, Maine, where they resided in Dad’s childhood home. He began his career at Keyes Fibre Company, where he worked until his “first retirement” in 1995. Dad was always an industrious and diligent worker, and returned to work after retirement, supporting the maintenance departments at Colby College and Maine General Medical Center as a Boiler Operator. He officially retired for the second time in 2012, at the age of 80. While residing in Fairfield, Dad supported his community in a variety of ways, serving on the MSAD 49 school board, as a coach for PAL youth baseball, and as a member of the American Legion.

In his later years, Dad enjoyed “ramming the roads” with his sweetheart, and taking trips to Hollywood Slots and Foxwoods. Mom enjoyed the slot machines, while he preferred harness racing – although they most preferred any adventure that involved each other. Over the years, Dad also enjoyed planning trips with his boys, especially to professional golf tournaments (hoping to catch a glimpse of “Tiger”) and horse races in California.

Dad, or “Bampie”, as he was lovingly called, was a dedicated and loving grandfather, and graciously shared his time, wisdom, advice, endless love, and loose change with his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Dad and Mom shared a lifelong friendship with “Jean and Les,” “Thaxter and Hilda,” “Joanne and Gil,” and “Dan and Nancy.” They spent many nights playing cards together and supporting the Lawrence “booster” events.

Dad was preceded in death by his soulmate, Ima, and their kitty companion Pretty Boy; by his parents Charles Lyman Fales and Ethel Betsy Gilman Fales; as well as his siblings Emery, Robert, and Joanne.

He is survived by his children Jeanne and husband Eric of Rockland, Charles Lyman Fales III and wife Terry of Nantucket, Steven of Fairfield, Jennifer and husband Steve Welch of Farmingdale, Ted and wife Maria of Nantucket and Thad and partner Kathy of Fairfield; his grandchildren Sara and husband Justin, Cory and wife Kelli, Jessica and husband Tyson, Brooks, Cassandra, Teddy, Seth, Monica, Isabelle, Olivia, Megan, MaKayla and Hunter; his great-grandchildren Emma, Kayla, Mila, Henry Charles, and Hazel; his sister Betsy Eaton of Millinocket; his sister-in-law Pat Fales of Damariscotta; as well as many loving nieces and nephews and close dear friends.

The family would like to extend their deep gratitude to the Maine General Community Care program, with a special note of appreciation to CNA Jill, for the wonderful care that was provided to Dad in his final weeks; and to Thad and Kathy for opening their home and taking care of Dad in his time of most need. We are so grateful to you

