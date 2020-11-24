HALLOWELL – David E. Young, 76, of Hallowell, passed away at home on Nov. 21, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. David was born in Gardiner on June 14, 1944, the son of Allan and Dorothy Young.

A lifelong resident of Hallowell, David was a graduate of Hall-Dale High School, class of 1962. In 1964, he married his high school sweetheart, Alfreda “Freddy” Masciadri. They were married for 39 years until Freddy passed away unexpectedly.

A meat cutter by trade, David and his wife expanded the family business, Fido’s, into a thriving community market and sandwich shop in Hallowell with the help of his brother Donnie. It was truly a family affair with all his brothers, children, nieces and nephews participating. They served the community for many years until they closed the store and David began his second career as a forester and real estate developer.

David had a smile and a kind word for everyone he met. He often said that he was very blessed to have had a wonderful life and treasured many happy memories of time spent with family and friends. He loved the challenge of renovating buildings and worked on many construction projects for Young’s Realty. He was very proud of being able to use lumber he harvested himself from his woodlots. Right up until the end, he was planning to continue working on the barn at his home in Hallowell, which had been an ongoing project for 40 years.

He loved being outdoors whether it be working on one of his woodlots, fishing or camping. He had a Christmas tree farm at his home for many years and everyone in the family was welcome to come get a tree whenever they wanted.

He enjoyed being involved in his community not only through Fido’s, but also volunteering with the Fire Department, plowing around Hallowell, and renting out apartments in town. He always was looking to help out someone in need.

He is survived by his son John and his wife Cathy, his daughter Priscilla and her partner Nancy, his daughter Sarah and her husband Scott, his son David, Jr. and his wife Melanie; his brother Alden; his grandson Seth and his wife Kathleen, his grandson Evan and his wife Phuong, his granddaughter Megan and her husband Zachary, his granddaughters Erin, Kelly and Alexandra; his great-grandchildren Samuel and Abigail.

He is also survived by his companion Joyce Lane with a special thanks to her and her son Jamie who were an important part of his life for the past few years.

He will be remembered by his sisters-in-law Veronica Molloy, Catherine Masciadri, Linda Young, and Jennifer Young; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

David was predeceased by his wife; his parents; his sister Marilyn and her husband Earl Webber, brothers Allan, Donald and Richard Young, sisters-in-law Barbara and Karen Young, and brother-in-law Michael.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the convenience of the family due to Covid-19 restrictions. Burial will be in the Hallowell Cemetery at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. The mass will be live streamed at the following; https://my.gather.app/remember/david-young-2020

﻿Arrangements are in the care of Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church Street, Augusta. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the funeral home website at http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in David’s memory to the:

Young Family Memorial

Scholarship Fund at

Hall-Dale High School

111 Maple St.

﻿Farmingdale ME 04344

