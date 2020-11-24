GARDINER – Glen T. LaPointe, 63, of Gardiner, lost his battle to Cancer on Nov. 1, 2020. He passed away peacefully with family members by his side. Glen was born in Lewiston on Jan. 27, 1957, and graduated from Gardiner Area High School in 1975. He was an amazing musician and an incredible singer and guitar player. He played in numerous bands and solo acts in venues, weddings and other events. He loved jamming and singing with his friend Bub Cooper and family. Music, singing and playing his guitar were a significant part of his life. He wrote and composed his own music, a true talent. He also enjoyed fishing, camping and spending time with friends Janet Gondek, Sharon and Myles Bailey at their camp on Sheepscot Lake.He continued on to the University of Maine at Augusta and graduated from the Honors Program with an Associate’s Degree in Substance Abuse Counseling and Associate of Arts in Social Services. Glen was on the Dean’s list with a GPA of 3.9 during his college years. He received many honors and special recognition’s for his achievements with helping others overcome their addictions. He was praised for his ability to work effectively in the following areas: the admission and screening process as well as in group and family counseling. Of his many commendations, the one that best described Glen was from the Director of Maine Sexual Assault Crisis Support Center. She stated, “Glen is a caring individual who will be a great asset to the mental health field because of his ability to empathize, to communicate well with others and his sense of humor.” He spoke at high schools, helping teenagers and college students understand the dangers of drugs and other substances. Furthermore, he worked at the Discovery House and Maine General Medical Center as a Substance Abuse Counselor as well as a school-based educator for the Augusta Sexual Assault Crisis and Support Center working as an advocate. Glen understood substance use better than most, enhancing his ability to understand others with similar issues. He suffered most of his life from this disease and at times struggled to keep his sobriety. After a car accident in 2007 he was hospitalized for six months and started to misuse pain meds again. No one understood at the time how additive these medications were. Substance use disorder (SUD) can happen to anyone. Be it alcohol or drugs, no one wakes up one morning saying they want to return to using substances. SUD is a disease not a choice. The stigma of SUD caused him much grief, guilt and humiliation. Through years of fighting and occasionally losing his battle with his staying in recovery, he finally conquered his demons with substances until his passing. We are so proud of him for fighting the fight and succeeding. He learned to forgive himself and, with his strong faith, handing his life over to God. Glen had a heart of gold. He was funny, witty, silly, humble, forgiving, genuine, and non-judging, a kind and compassionate human being. He was so loved, and his family and friends made sure he knew it.He was predeceased by his mother, Raechel Maxwell LaPointe; and his special niece, Jessica Thayer. He is survived by his father, Laurence LaPointe; his beloved sister Louise LaPointe Atkinson and husband Dean, brother Paul LaPointe and wife Cathy and brother Mark LaPointe. He leaves behind three children whom he loved dearly: son Jason Hysom and companion Tanya, daughter Paige LaPointe Stackpole and husband Brandon and son Evan LaPointe and wife Riley; as well as his only grandchild, six-month-old grandson Weston LaPointe, whom Glen referred to as “the cutest baby I have ever seen!” Also, several nieces and nephews, including Colby and Camile Thayer and their four children Brynne, Riley, Carlie and Janie; Brandon and Caleb LaPointe; Helen and Olivia LaPointe; Jennifer Atkinson Habash and husband Khaled and their two children Laith and Zinnia; Holly Laferte Atkinson and her son Eli; cousins on the LaPointe side include Rick, Cathy, Lynn and Lisa; on the Maxwell side, David, Lynn, Peter, and Lisa. Also, two aunts, Beverly LaPointe and Louise Ross.Following the guidelines set forth by the State of Maine and the CDC because of the pandemic, services and burial will be held next spring with family and friends. Condolences and stories can be shared with any of the family members through personal messages, letters or at the services. A special thank you to Glen’s sister-in-law Cathy Cooper LaPointe, Nurse Practitioner, for making it possible for Glen to pass at home. Due to COVID-19, he would have died in the hospital with no family members allowed by his side. So, thank you Cathy for making his passing comfortable, having his needs met and all the special attention and love he received because of your compassionate spirit. In lieu of flowers,donations can be made in Glen’s memory to:Maine GeneralHome Care & Hospice21 Enterprise Dr.Augusta, ME 04330

