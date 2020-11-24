RICHMOND – Jackie D. Brown, 46, of the Beedle Rd., passed away on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 after a battle with stage 4 esophageal cancer. She was born in Augusta on Sept. 4, 1974, the daughter of Clarence and Tonia Cormier.

Jackie enjoyed being in the woods and reading. Out of all the places Jackie worked through out her career, she enjoyed working at Maximus the most. During her illness, she missed her job immensely.

She was predeceased by her father; and grandparents, Josephine and Embert Stevens. Jackie is survived by her mother, Tonia Laliberte and stepfather, Lawrence “Tarz” Laliberte; husband of 11 years, Joseph Brown; son, Brett Matthew Cole, sisters, Julie Carte, Michelle Cormier, Carol Sanborn, Diane Cormier; several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.

A graveside service will be announced and take place in the spring.

Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home 130 Pleasant St., Richmond, ME 04357

