WATERVILLE – It is with great sadness to announce the passing of Janice Lynn Paré on Nov. 17, 2020, due to complications of Covid-19. She was born on Dec. 8, 1970, to parents George and Delia Harper.

Janice obtained an associates in graphic design and worked for NRF Distributors for many years. She enjoyed connecting with friends through social media. She was also very artistic and loved spending a day doing crafts. She was known by her family and friends as a kind and caring individual with a compassionate heart. She was a loving and private person, who appreciated the little things in life like quiet nights at home with her husband and cats.

Janice is predeceased by her father, George Harper; her stepfather, William Bess Jr.; her grandparents, Kermit and Frances Estes; her aunt, Nancy Benn; and her fur-baby Boogirl Butterscotch.

Janice is survived by her mother, Delia Bess of Presque Isle; her uncle, Butch Benn of Aroostook County; and her husband of 21 years, Gerard Paré of Waterville.

Visitation will be held at Veilleux and Redington Funeral home, 8 Elm Street, Waterville, on Dec. 5, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Veilleux and Redington Funeral Home. Condolences and memories can be shared by visiting Janice’s guestbook at http://www.veilleuxfuneralhome.com

Guest Book