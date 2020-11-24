WATERVILLE – Jason J. Goguen, 42, passed peacefully in his sleep on Nov. 9, 2020 after a courageous battle with colon cancer. He was born March 7, 1978, the loving son of Sally (Hewes) and Alan Goguen.

He attend Madison and Farmington school districts. He worked for MaineGeneral in mechanical services as a Boiler Technician. He loved his job and his work family. Jason enjoyed hunting, fishing and being out his boat for hours looking for the big ones.

Football was his greatest passion. After high school he continued to play for another 20 years, even starting his own team the Central Maine Warriors. A Raiders fan that bleed the silver and black, he was able to sit in the black hole at the Coliseum. One of his many items on his bucket list. He will still tell you “it was a Fumble.” Jason lived his life to the fullest and is a true Warrior. #Warrior42.

He loved everything about Football that included being a coach for his son Jayson’s PAL team. He loved his adventures with his daughter Payton around New England, especially getting lobster rolls. His daughter Dakota would say he was her biggest cheerleader, cheering her on in all the sports she has played and wearing the number 42.

He is survived by his wife Crystal Goguen; his children Dakota, Jayson and Payton; his father Alan Goguen and mother Sally Lawrence, also stepmother Wendy Goguen and his second dad Mike Lawrence, many aunts and uncles and cousins; friends that he held for a life time; and a football family that he loved like his own and had the greatest memories with.

At Jason’s request a funeral service will not be held. A life celebration will be held next spring.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan ME 04976.

In lieu of flowers,

friends wishing may make donations in

Jason’s memory to:

Herphaven Reptile

Rescue and Sanctuary

41 Hennessey Ave.

Brunswick ME 04011

[email protected]

