WATERVILLE – Margaret Elizabeth (McLeod) Robbins, 90, wife of the late Hamlyn Robbins, passed away peacefully on Nov. 16, 2020 at Northern Light-Lakewood Continuing Care Center, Waterville. She preferred to be called Liz. Liz was the first child of John and Margaret McLeod. She helped in the care of her nine siblings. While living in Greenville, Liz married Charles Sawyer and at the age of 21 she gave birth to her daughter, Barbara Jean. 18 years later she married Hamlyn Robbins. She kept very busy operating the Weathervane Restaurant, that they had together in Readfield. After Ham’s passing Liz moved to the Waterville area to be closer to her daughter. It was during this time; she finished her senior year of high school via adult education. She was very proud of this achievement. Margaret is survived by her daughter, Barbara J. Sawyer; three sisters, Charlotte, Gail and Pricilla; three grandchildren, Darrin Lane, David Lane and Heidi Murphy; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews; one very close friend, Lou; three stepchildren, Hamlyn III, Beth and Stacy.Liz received outstanding care at Lakewood Continuing Long Care Center.At Liz’s request there will be no visiting hours. A graveside service will be held at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Civic Center Drive at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 and she will be buried next to her husband, “Ham”Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and recommendations of State of Maine and Maine CDC. Mask must be worn and social distancing observed and no more then 50 may be in attendance. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Gallant Funeral Home, 10 Elm, Street, Waterville. An online guestbook may be signed, condolences expressed and memories shared at http://www.gallantfh.comIn lieu of flowers,please make donations in her name to:Lakewood ContinuingCare CenterActivities Fund220 Kennedy Memorial Dr.Waterville, ME 04901

Guest Book